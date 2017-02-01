Comedy Get Down Tour coming to Florence Civic Center

Five well-known comedians will perform at the Florence Civic Center on March 25. (Source: Comedy Get Down)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The "Comedy Get Down Tour" features five big names in the comedy world - Cedric The Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, Charlie Murphy, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez - and hits major U.S. cities like Dallas, Orlando and Chicago.

Now, it can add Florence, S.C. to the mix, as the comedians will perform at the Florence Civic Center on March 25.

“We did some handshakes and deals and got them here,'" said Nick Hooker, director of marketing for the Florence Civic Center. "They have blockbuster movies, their own television shows, radio shows, some have written books. I mean, these guys are big names, well known.”

The city is growing and that means more people are noticing, specifically the the operators of the Florence Civic Center, who are doing what they can to bring in big shows to generate both revenue and tourism for the city.

Florence Civic Center officials signed the contract on Jan. 27 and made the announcement quickly thereafter. Hooker is hoping the show will draw in people from all over the state.

"It helps keep Florence on the map, show off the other amenities Florence has to offer," Hooker said. "So as these people come into the area and enjoy the show, they are also going to enjoy all of the other things Florence has to offer.”

Hooker added this is the first time in the past 15 years the arena will have 360-degree stage seating, which means the comedians will perform on center stage with the crowd surrounding them.

To help keep up with the pace of the growing city, the civic center continues to find ways to grow right along with it.

“The venue expansion is just another part of the area growing and a part of us growing, so that we can accommodate and entice more visitors from outside,” Hooker said.

Tickets for the "Comedy Get Down Tour" go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Florence Civic Center Box office or Ticketmaster.

