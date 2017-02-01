Woman robbed at work by couple posing as customers

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

An Horry County woman said she was robbed at work by two people posing as customers. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County woman is still going over what happened after she said she was robbed at work on Tuesday by two individuals she thought were customers.

Michelle Westfield works at AAR Stone Boutique, a home renovation company specializing in kitchens and bathrooms, and didn't think anything of the walk-in customers.

“He pulled me over to show me a granite that was behind another slab, blocking me from the majority of the showroom,” she said.

At that point, Westfield said she thought the man and a woman were together, and that she was just looking around.

“And like I said, none of that registered with me at the time because we were looking at granite" Westfield said. "He liked that slab, most people do like that slab.”

While Westfield and the man were looking at the granite, she said the woman looped around and went into the store's office.

Eventually, Westfield said the man noticed the woman coming out of the office. It was what happened next that threw her for a loop.

“But when she was leaving before him, that gave me a little rise, and I was like, 'Is she not with him?' and I was confused,” Westfield said.

At that moment, the man told Westfield he would be right back with his business card. The individual never returned.

Then, Westfield went back into her office and sat down. It was as she was reaching for her ChapStick that she noticed something was wrong.

"That's when I noticed my purse was totally disheveled and I said, 'You know, that doesn't look right,'" Westfield said. "And I opened it up right away and said, 'Oh man, my whole wallet.'"

Now that it's over, Westfield sees how calculated the robbery was and it wasn't until she talked to her sister that she realized how much worse it could have been.

“She said, 'Well I'm really glad you did not figure it out until they were gone, because had you figured it out and confronted them, you could have been hurt,'" Westfield said. "You just don't know what people are capable of. If they are that desperate to plan this kind of crime, how desperate are they? How far will they go?”

The couple did charge hundreds of dollars’ worth of food at a local Food Lion, but Westfield was able to cut off her card before any more damage could be done.

While the ordeal was mostly an inconvenience, Westfield did lose some things that can’t be replaced, like a picture of the late father of her children and his funeral card that were in her wallet.

Westfield hopes the couple is caught before they cause any more damage. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department.

