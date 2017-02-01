Suspect sought for alleged indecent exposure at Florence Walmart

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

This individual is being sought for alleged indecent exposure at a Florence Walmart. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection with an indecent exposure incident.

According to Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the incident occurred inside the Walmart at 23 N. Beltline Drive on Jan. 29 at about 8:30 p.m.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the FPD at 843-665-3191.

