Super Bowl on a $51 budget

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For those looking to host a Super Bowl LI watch party for friends and family without breaking the bank, they can find all their game-day favorites for less than $51.

Bi-Lo Grocery at 38th Avenue lined up several big game savings to help customers stock up on affordable and crowd-ready favorites for Sunday's matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Here's a list of the favorites WMBF News picked up:

2 pound of Lip Lickin’ boneless wings $3.98/lb. x 2 ($8.00) /with 4 free biscuits

Bottle of Wishbone ranch dressing ($1.49)

Stalks of fresh celery ($1.99)

Ingredients to make a delicious guacamole including:

2 avocados $0.48 x 3 ($.96)

Bunch of cilantro ($.69)

1 red onion ($1.57)

2 Roma tomatoes $.99/lb. ($.50)

2 limes ($.50)

Tostitos Tortilla chips 2 for $5 ($2.50)

1 jar of salsa ($3)

12-pack Budweiser, Miller, Coors or Yuengling ($9.49)

Two 2-liter bottle of Pepsi or Coca-Cola 3 for $5 ($3.34 each)

BI-LO’s Meal Deal of the Week (2/1-2/7), which includes: Two (2) Red Baron Frozen Pizzas; Tyson Any’tizers Frozen Box Chicken; Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks; and Southern Home Frozen Garlic Breadsticks ($9.98)

Two Hefty Plates ($2.98)

Hefty Solo Cups ($1.74)

The total amount for the items after tax is $50.06.

Bi-Lo General Store Manager, Darrell Jones said Meal Deal of the Week is the kind of deal customers really do appreciate.

"It's a really good deal, and it feeds an entire family for $9.98 and it's very popular and it changes out every other week and customers really enjoy the savings," said Jones.

According to recent polls, Super Bowl Sunday is the second biggest day in America for food consumption after Thanksgiving. Nearly a fourth of customers either host or attend a watch party for the game.

On average, most parties host between six to 15 people.

Another way to save big for the big game is to host a pot luck and invite guests to bring over a side to share.

Also, people can skip the decorations. Unless they plan to reuse them, there's no need to buy favors that will just be thrown away.

Just keep it simple with good food, fun and a good game, and the guests will appreciate it.

