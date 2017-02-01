NMB police seek suspects who stole guests' items from five hotel rooms

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police are looking for two suspects reportedly connected to a series of burglaries at the Avista Resort, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling.

Incident reports from the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety indicate five separate burglaries occurred on Jan. 21.

In each case, guests staying at the resort reported coming back to their rooms and finding a number of items missing.

According to the reports, the items in question included tablets, small computers, iPads, a camera and a few radios.

Anyone with information on the thefts should contact North Myrtle Beach police at (843) 280-5511.

