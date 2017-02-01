Three prescribed burns consuming more than 350 acres in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three prescribed burns in Horry County are consuming more than 350 acres Wednesday afternoon.

According to information from the South Carolina Forestry Commission, the three burns are in the area of S.C. 22 and S.C. 90.

The total acreage for the three burns are 200, 120 and 51 acres, respectively.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.