Police: Two women found with 1.46 pounds of marijuana, 272 pills during traffic stop

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Two women were arrested after officers found 1.46 pounds of marijuana and nearly 300 schedule IV pills during a traffic stop near Lake City High School on Tuesday, according to Lake City Police Department’s Facebook post.

The vehicle was speeding on Matthews Road, the post states. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and that’s when they found the drugs in the vehicle that Lauren Green of Florence and Diana Green of Lake City were in.

According to the post, both women were transported to the Florence County Detention Center, where they await bond.

Lauren was charged with 1st-offense PWID (over 200) schedule IV pills and 1st-offense PWID over one pound of marijuana.

Diana was charged with 1st-offense PWID over 200 schedules IV pills.

