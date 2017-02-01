Ripley's sea turtle makes her annual Super Bowl prediction

Horry County Police Department patrolmen Heath Reisinger and Mark Johnson are known to stick together, and that didn't change when they came across a home engulfed in smoke while on what would have been a normal night shift patrol.More >>
Horry County Police Department patrolmen Heath Reisinger and Mark Johnson are known to stick together, and that didn't change when they came across a home engulfed in smoke while on what would have been a normal night shift patrol.More >>
After reports of a gun being fired in Plyler Park nearly two weeks ago, the Myrtle Beach Police Department is increasing police presence on Ocean Boulevard near the boardwalk and requesting assistance from other agencies to do this.More >>
After reports of a gun being fired in Plyler Park nearly two weeks ago, the Myrtle Beach Police Department is increasing police presence on Ocean Boulevard near the boardwalk and requesting assistance from other agencies to do this.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.More >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has confirmed that a tornado struck Darlington County Thursday night.More >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C. has confirmed that a tornado struck Darlington County Thursday night.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice was back in Horry County on Friday for a town hall meeting, held one day after the House passed a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice was back in Horry County on Friday for a town hall meeting, held one day after the House passed a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>
The End Brooklyn cafe is accusing Starbucks of stealing its idea for the bright pink and blue drink. The shop said it started selling its "unicorn latte" in December.More >>