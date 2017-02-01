Ripley's sea turtle makes her annual Super Bowl prediction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Ripley’s Aquarium’s resident Super Bowl soothsayer has made her prediction for Sunday’s game: Gabby the green sea turtle has picked the Atlanta Falcons to win over the New England Patriots.

While the aquatic prognosticator correctly called the Broncos beating the Panthers last year, she has only gotten one other prediction correct in the last five years, so really, she’s better at picking the losing team! In 2015, the 300-pound turtle correctly picked the New England Patriots beating the Seattle Seahawks.

Will Gabby’s streak continue? We’ll find out on Sunday!

Learn more about Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach here: http://ripleysaquarium.com/myrtlebeach

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.