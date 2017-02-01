Lake City Police Department announces new police chief

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Lake City Police Department announced a new police chief in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Kipp Coker who is a native of Lake City accepted the position January 23, according to the post.

"I have the privilege to work beside some of the finest men and women in Law Enforcement. Together, we will work as a team with the goal to protect and serve the fine citizens of Lake City," said Coker.

Coker was a major at the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office.

