SC Works office in Florence reopens after closing due to hurricane damage

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The SC Works office in Florence reopened Wednesday after being closed for about a month due to damage from Hurricane Matthew.

While new carpeting was being put into the building on Evans Street one month ago, asbestos was discovered, and everyone had to leave, according to Bob Bouyea, Director of Communications with the Department of Employment and Workforce. During that time, they opened a satellite office at the library.

After the building was tested and deemed safe, the employment office reopened Wednesday, Bouyea said.