Police: Kingstree Senior High School lockdown lifted after gun recovered from student book bag

KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) – The lockdown that was temporarily placed at Kingstree Senior High School is lifted after a gun was recovered from a student Wednesday morning, according to Kingstree Police Chief James Barr.

Kingstree police and Williamsburg deputies made contact with 18-year-old Jaquan McFadden, and recovered a weapon from the student’s book bag, he said.

The student did not give an answer to why he brought the gun, which is a BB gun, to school.

McFadden is now in custody at the county’s jail and charged with carrying a weapon on school premises, according to Chief Barr.

Chief Barr said no one was injured. The BB gun is being held as evidence.

