Florence Co. man charged with attempted murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Florence County man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Wednesday, according to online records from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Maleik Jabar Butler, 21, was also charged with distribution of drugs, loitering, petit larceny, unlawful possession of firearm, and pointing weapon(s) or presenting firearms at a person.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.