Horry County lifts outdoor burning ban Wednesday

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Government has lifted the outdoor burning ban for all unincorporated areas of the county Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

The burning ban was lifted due to improved conditions, the release states.

“Horry County Government has a policy allowing it to institute an outdoor burning ban whenever there's a statewide red flag alert or if weather conditions appear conducive to wildfires,” according to the release.

