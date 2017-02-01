Police seek identities of suspects allegedly involved in string - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seek identities of suspects allegedly involved in string of burglaries at Oceanfront Resort

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
(Source: North Myrtle Beach PD) (Source: North Myrtle Beach PD)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach police are seeking the identities of two men who were allegedly involved in a string of burglaries at an Oceanfront Resort on January 21, according to the department’s Twitter page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 843-280-5511.

