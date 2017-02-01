Local businesses offer Valentine’s Day specials

A Longs man was shot and killed at his home on Freemont Road Sunday morning.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday the arrest of a Myrtle Beach man on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.More >>
A man died in a crash on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach Thursday night.More >>
First responders continue to search for a fisherman lost in the Black River near Pea House Landing in Georgetown County, according Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
An investigation has been launched into a body found in Bennettsville Friday morning.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
