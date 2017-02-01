Local businesses offer Valentine’s Day specials

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Grand Strand and Pee Dee are offering Valentine’s Day specials for everyone this year.

From restaurants and store discounts to an “animal swoon”- it will all occur right here in our area.

WMBF News has you covered with a list of events:

Ripley’s Aquarium – There will be a Father Daughter Dance February 4 at Ripley’s Aquarium. Fathers, uncles, grandfathers, step-fathers, or anyone with a special girl is invited to a semi-formal evening of music, dancing, refreshments, desserts, photos and more. The cost is $39.99 per couple & $12.99 for additional daughters. Reservations are required for this event. Call 843-916-0888 for more information

Chocolate & Champagne - This annual event, especially designed for lovers of chocolate and compassionate about animals will be held February 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on 3797 Hwy. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet. There will be a buffet, champagne, chocolate desserts, and a silent auction. Tickets are $30 per person and $50 per couple and are available online

Conway Chocolate Walk - Downtown Conway will host a day of shopping and chocolate delights February 4 on 910 B 5th Avenue in Conway. More than 30 different businesses will participate in the event and tickets are expected to sell out. Ticket prices are $18 per person in advance or $20 the day of the event

A Valentine’s Day Die For - The Florence Regional Arts Alliance will present this Valentine’s weekend performance Friday, February 10 at The Waters Building, located on 135 South Dargan Street in Florence. Ticket purchases include cocktails, dinner with the choice of a wine complement, the performance. Call 843-407-3092 for more information

About Cupid’s Comedy Capers – This is an improv show about relationships and love at Uptown Theater on February 10 at 7:30 p.m. The cast of Carolina Improv Company will perform their comedy acts based on audience suggestions on relationships, dating, marriage and more. Guests must be 18 years of age or older. Tickets are $15 per person

Cold Hard Love – The couple’s date night class will be held Saturday, February 11 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Addie’s Baby Paint and Wine Studio in downtown Florence. Painters must be 18 years of age or older and 21 years of age to consume alcohol. The cost is $28 per painter

Sensory Friendly Showing of Lego Batman - Everyone is encouraged to join the Champion Autism Network for a sensory friendly showing of the new movie Lego Batman at the Grand 14 Market Common on Saturday, February 11. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie will begin at 10 a.m. Lights up, sound down and all free to move around. This event is free for the first 100 people. There will be $1 drinks and $1 popcorn, and all other concessions will be available

Valentine Bonfire at The Vineyard – A Valentine bonfire will be held Feb. 11 at the La Belle Amie Vineyard

Ripley’s Splash of Love Dinner – The fourth annual event will feature a romantic four-course dinner in an aquarium setting with a long-stemmed rose on Feb. 11 at Ripley’s Aquarium. Reservations are required. Call (843) 916-0888 for details

Kid’s Cute Elephant – The family painting class will be held Sunday, February 12 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Addie’s Baby Paint and Wine Studio in downtown Florence. Ages six and under must have a parent or guardian present. The cost is $25 per painter

Beauty & The Beard – This glass painting class will be held Sunday February 12 at Addie’s Baby Paint and Wine Studio in downtown Florence

Florence Symphony Orchestra - Spellbound Love – This performance will be held February 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Francis Marion Performance Arts Center. Call 843.661.2541 for more information

Love & Laughter at Comedy Cabana - Chris Barnes will headline at the Love and Laughter event this Valentine's Day at Comedy Cabana at 8:00 p.m. He will be joined by Andy Beningo and Cooter Douglas. The Love and Laughter package includes reserved seating, chocolates, and a long stemmed rose. Ticket prices ranges from $20 to $22

4th Annual Sweet Heart Dinner/ Valentine’s Dinner Show – This event will be held on Valentine’s Day from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Clay Pot Coffee Shop in Florence.

Animal Swoon – Both singles and couples, 18 years of age or older are welcomed to this event at Myrtle Beach State Park on Valentine’s Day from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “In a fire-lit picnic shelter, discover how animals woo their mates by bellowing, singing, giving gifts of food, dancing, leaving scented notes, and much more.” Space for the event is limited and registration is required by Friday, February 10. Call 843-238-0874 to register

A Taste for Romance - The Fresh Market is offering a Valentine’s Day meal for two, which includes everything you need to create a delicious Valentine’s Day dinner at home. For $49.99, the deal includes your choice of two Chateaubriand Cut Filet Mignons, two North Atlantic Lobster Tails or one Chateaubriand Cut Filet Mignon and one North Atlantic Lobster Tail. From Friday, February 10 - Tuesday, February 14, The Fresh Market will also offer its Premium Choice Sweetheart Ribeye for Valentine's Day

