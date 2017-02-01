Man wanted for domestic violence after argument over $5

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man is wanted for domestic violence after an argument escalated over $5 in front of 201 Cedar Street apartment, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The victim and the suspect, 30-year-old Artavius D. Cox, were arguing over $5, the report states.

She said that she went into their apartment and that’s when he came in behind her, punching and kicking her several times. She said that she even remembers Cox chocking her.

The victim said that she went to the bedroom and laid down. Cox went to the bedroom too and laid on the floor in front of the bedroom door until it was time for him to go to work.

The victim was left with a swollen face and several bruises.

Cox is described as a black man who is 5-foot-9-inch tall, weighing 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, according to MBPD's Facebook post.

