Breaking

Deputies arrest Darlington man for attempted murder

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Lavon McNeil (Source: FCSO) Lavon McNeil (Source: FCSO)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington man was arrested and charged with attempted murder Tuesday, according to online records from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Lavon McNeil, 31, is currently in custody, and a bond is not listed on the site for him.

WMBF News will provide more information as it becomes available. 

