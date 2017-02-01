Deputies arrest Darlington man for attempted murder

An investigation has been launched into a body found in Bennettsville Friday morning.More >>
An investigation has been launched into a body found in Bennettsville Friday morning.More >>
The owner of a car lot in Dillon was charged with breach of trust.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday there is a new telephone scam in which callers pose as deputies asking for money to bail a family member out of jail.More >>
Deputies in the Pee Dee are now better able to protect and serve you after getting a hold of some new equipment.More >>
Gander Mountain announced in March it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would close 32 stores.More >>
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.More >>
Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.More >>
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>