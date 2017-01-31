UPDATE: Florence city employee killed after being struck by vehicle

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that happened Tuesday night in Florence.

According to information on the SCHP’s website, the crash happened on East Palmetto Street near a Burger King.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said the victim was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on East Palmetto Street at 7:35 p.m.

The victim has been identified as William "Wes" Miller, 48, of Florence, according to von Lutcken.

Amanda Pope, assistant to Florence's city manager, confirmed that Miller was a city employee.

According to an obituary for Miller, he worked as a GIS administrator for the city of Florence.

City officials sent out a statement on Miller's passing:

We will certainly miss Wes. He worked for the city for 23 years and had been serving in his current role of GIS administrator for many of those years responsible for the city's GIS mapping work area. He was appreciated by those he contacted both professionally and personally. He was a "go to" employee for staff across the city assisting with GIS needs and assisting staff with various PowerPoint and like presentations. He is most remembered among his co-workers for his willingness to help others, gentle nature and great sense of humor. The City is saddened by his loss and extends condolences to his wife, children, and extended family.

The incident is under investigation by the SCHP.

