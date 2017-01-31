UPDATE: Florence city employee killed after being struck by vehicle

Three people were taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping a person, holding the person at gunpoint through the night and then making the victim go to a Lumberton True Value store to get money.More >>
Three people were taken into custody after allegedly kidnapping a person, holding the person at gunpoint through the night and then making the victim go to a Lumberton True Value store to get money.More >>
All lanes are blocked on a portion of U.S. 701 in the Conway area.More >>
All lanes are blocked on a portion of U.S. 701 in the Conway area.More >>
Many people in Myrtle Beach are expressing concern over the House passage of a bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.More >>
Many people in Myrtle Beach are expressing concern over the House passage of a bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.More >>
Horry County Police Department patrolmen Heath Reisinger and Mark Johnson are known to stick together, and that didn't change when they came across a home engulfed in smoke while on what would have been a normal night shift patrol.More >>
Horry County Police Department patrolmen Heath Reisinger and Mark Johnson are known to stick together, and that didn't change when they came across a home engulfed in smoke while on what would have been a normal night shift patrol.More >>
After reports of a gun being fired in Plyler Park nearly two weeks ago, the Myrtle Beach Police Department is increasing police presence on Ocean Boulevard near the boardwalk and requesting assistance from other agencies to do this.More >>
After reports of a gun being fired in Plyler Park nearly two weeks ago, the Myrtle Beach Police Department is increasing police presence on Ocean Boulevard near the boardwalk and requesting assistance from other agencies to do this.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >>
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.More >>
Country star Loretta Lynn has had a stroke and is recovering, her Facebook page says.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.More >>
Tanner ran away last Sunday after the car Lauren was driving was involved in a rollover accident on 485 near Mallard Creek Road.More >>
Tanner ran away last Sunday after the car Lauren was driving was involved in a rollover accident on 485 near Mallard Creek Road.More >>
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.More >>
A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.More >>
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.More >>
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.More >>