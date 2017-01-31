Coastal alums still putting in work in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal baseball is getting ready for the new season – but just because some of the individual champs from last year’s team have moved on from the program, it doesn't mean they're moving on from Conway just yet.



"We just can't leave this place because it's so nice,” explained former outfielder Anthony Marks, now with the Giants organization. “But it's just nice knowing coach Gilmore is letting us use the facilities here whenever we need as long as we're not bothering them, because they're getting ready for another run at the whole thing."



Many of those players that made Coastal history over the summer are now working on their own success at the next level. Zach Remillard, David Parrett, Connor Owings, and G.K. Young, just to name a few – are doing it together, where it all started.



"Just trying to get ready for spring training and get back after it,” Owings said. "It (Conway) is just such a special community. you can't go anywhere without someone coming to you and having a conversation and talking about the season and stuff."



Most all the departed position players from last year's team are back for workouts, but the Coastal family runs deeper than just that.



"All the alumni are going to start coming back and showing love and bleeding teal,” Marks said. Even when it's all over and they hang it up, they still bleed teal."



The new looks around campus are also nice, as the current Coastal team tries to make another run at Omaha in 2017.



"Walking around here, seeing the championship shirts, the banners the signs, it's still surreal," Owings said.

"As much as you want to say it’s luck, it's hard work too, and they're putting in the work, and whatever happens to them (this year), we're proud of them no matter what,” Marks said.

