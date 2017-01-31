UPDATE: 10-year-old bicyclist killed in Williamsburg County crash identified

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist was killed Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. on Henry Road in Williamsburg County after being struck by a pickup truck, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The bicyclist, 10-year-old Daevon Boyd, of Hemingway, was pulling onto Henry Road from a private driveway when the individual was struck and killed by the Chevy pickup that was heading westbound on the highway, Collins said.

He added the driver of the pickup is not expected to be charged.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.