TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks lanes of travel on I-95 near Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle fire on Interstate 95 near mile marker 166 in Florence County has blocked all lanes of travel, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Information on the SCHP’s website said the incident was first reported at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s website said the vehicle fire is two miles north of Exit 164-U.S. 52 to Florence and Darlington.

