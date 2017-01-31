Controlled burns south of Pawleys Island likely cause of smoky conditions along Grand Strand

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Almost 400 acres were set on fire during two separate prescribed burns in Georgetown County on Tuesday.

According to Doug Wood with the South Carolina Forestry Commission, one of the burns took place on 300 acres located south of Pawleys Island.

The second was also south of Pawleys Island and was comprised of 60 acres, Wood said.

He added it is possible those burns are causing smoky conditions along the Grand Strand Tuesday evening.

