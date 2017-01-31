South beach access in Pawleys Island reopens

Continuing coverage of damage, river flooding, closings, and other essential information after MatthewMore >>
First responders in Darlington County were dispatched to several locations in the Oates community for reports of tornado damage.More >>
North Myrtle Beach Christian School's Zackery Fitz signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Coker College in Hartsville, SC on a basketball scholarship.More >>
In a WMBF News investigation Wednesday night, we looked at how this digital age is affecting modern day policing and the stress it can add to the job.More >>
As the Palace Theatre comes down this week, a 20-year employee is looking back on the memories through a display of memorabilia from the theater’s glory days he created in his own house.More >>
A resolution has been reached between the county and a woman who filed a lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department claiming a former detective assigned to her case was “very flirtatious” with her and suggested she consider boxing with another woman.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
