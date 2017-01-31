DCSO arrests six for stealing $180K in heavy construction equipment

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Darlington County law enforcement recovered this piece of heavy equipment during an investigation into recent thefts. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Six people were arrested in connection with the theft of $180,000 in construction equipment in Darlington.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the following individuals were each charged with grand larceny greater than $10,000: Bruce Steven Jackson of Darlington; Michelle Dion Collins of Hartsville; Steve Douglas Cagle of Hartsville; Kathryn Nyopal Griggs of Hartsville; and Frankie Lee McNeil of Hartsville.

Additionally, Joseph Leslie Griggs Jr., of Hartsville, was charged with criminal conspiracy.

From Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, investigators with the DCSO recovered several pieces of heavy equipment belonging to Kirven Construction and Evans Construction, the release stated.

The equipment was reportedly stolen from several construction sites in Darlington.

