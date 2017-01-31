Fire consumes Timmonsville plant

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Crews battled a warehouse fire in Timmonsville that broke out Tuesday afternoon.

According to first responders on scene, a call came in at 1:30 p.m. for a fire at the Quality Wood Fibers plant on South Kershaw and West Main street.

Sardis Timmonsville Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said the 30,000-square-foot facility is a total loss.

Timmonsville fire crews were the first one scene.

"After they arrived, they called in Sardis Timmonsville and as soon as Sardis Timmonsville got here, we called in mutual aid throughout the county to get control of the fire,” Dennis said.

Dennis added there were seven employees working inside the plant who heard a loud bang. That was followed shortly by flames.

The plant is in a neighborhood, but Dennis said the houses were expected to be safe.

"The smoke is not a bother to them; everybody should be OK," he said.

No injuries have been reported. Dennis said the Quality Wood Fibers plant manager is not asking for a further investigation by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

