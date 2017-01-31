Possible Affordable Care Act repeal causing some uncertainties with Myrtle Beach residents, local leaders respond

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If you haven't signed up for the Affordable Care Act you have until midnight tonight.

But with steps in Washington to repeal Obamas healthcare law, it’s leaving uncertainties.

So far 11.5 million people nationwide have insurance through the affordable care act.

The Obama administration projected 13.8 would have coverage in 2017.

A lot of people just don't know what the future will hold.

So WMBF News sat down with a local republican leader and a Myrtle Beach woman who is very concerned because of her ailments.

"I have nerve compression in my neck, in my lower back, I have polyarthritis, I have fibromyalgia, I have scoliosis and spondylosis, and I have seizures," Myrtle Beach resident Marcia Murphy said.

Marcia Murphy is like many Americans living with conditions she feels won't be addressed without insurance under the Affordable care act and she's worried.

"Trump and others in office, you're stating that you are, but to me by taking away the affordable care how can you be pro-life because that's affecting too many people’s lives," Murphy said.

A healthcare concern for this Myrtle Beach native, but Horry County Republican Party Chairman Robert Rabon says the Republican Administration is making these changes because so many insurance companies are losing money.

"16 states only have one exchange, all the other insurance companies are pulling out," Horry County Republican Party Chairman Robert Rabon said.

But Murphy fears may be premature – although last week President Trump signed the executive order to repeal the Affordable Care Act – Rabons says it will take about a year or two before things really get going.

“The people who have pre-existing will be on new insurance, the ones that are 26-years-old and younger will be on new insurance, the issue is affordability," Rabon said.

Changes could include eliminating the mandate that everyone has to have insurance along with block grants that would give states more flexibility to design their own health programs.

"The people who need health insurance that are physically needy don't need to worry, I think they'll be taken care of, the ones that are working trying to pay, they're prices will come down, they’re coverage will be better," Rabon said.

And that’s something Murphy and millions of others are hoping for.

At this point nothing is certain, except if you're not signed up by midnight you won't have coverage for 2017.

