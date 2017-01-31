UPDATE: Student charged for bringing gun to Carolina Forest High - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Student charged for bringing gun to Carolina Forest High School

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Casey Rose Hatcher (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Casey Rose Hatcher (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police took a student into custody for bringing a gun to Carolina Forest High School on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the police department.

The gun was seized, and no one was injured, the tweet states.

According to information from Krystal Dotson, public information officer for the Horry County Police Department, the firearm was allegedly found in the vehicle of Casey R. Hatcher.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Hatcher, 17, was charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas. 

The suspect was still in jail as of 5 p.m. Tuesday under no bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly