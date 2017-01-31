UPDATE: Student charged for bringing gun to Carolina Forest High School

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police took a student into custody for bringing a gun to Carolina Forest High School on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the police department.

The gun was seized, and no one was injured, the tweet states.

According to information from Krystal Dotson, public information officer for the Horry County Police Department, the firearm was allegedly found in the vehicle of Casey R. Hatcher.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Hatcher, 17, was charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas.

The suspect was still in jail as of 5 p.m. Tuesday under no bond.

Officers took a student into custody at Carolina Forest High School for bringing a gun on campus. The gun was seized. No one was injured. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.