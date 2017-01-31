Police: Drug deal leads to report of shots fired on Oak Forest Lane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a shooting was reported as the result of a “drug transaction,” according to a Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police responded to 780 Oak Forest Lane around noon Tuesday after a report of shots fired.

A witness told officers he was sitting in his vehicle when he noticed a suspicious SUV with people inside, according to the police report.

While watching the vehicle, the witness told officers he saw a suspect exit the driver’s side then, according to the report, the witness heard what he described as a loud popping noise that sounded like a gunshot.

After that, the witness said someone, described by police as a suspect or “possible victim”, came out of the passenger’s side of the SUV holding his left side. The man went into the passenger’s side of a white Toyota Celica parked nearby, and then the vehicle left the parking lot.

The witness left the parking lot to call 911 at a nearby church. While at the church, the witness told police he saw the white vehicle pass him. At the time the witness said he did not see the man in the passenger seat, but assumed he could have been lying down.

Officers were able to find the white car at a home within the city limits. Their investigation revealed the earlier incident was related to a drug transaction.

While at the scene on Oak Forest Lane, police recovered shell casing, they are being processed by crime scene investigators.

