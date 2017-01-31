Police: Drug deal leads to report of shots fired on Oak Forest Lane

A resolution has been reached between the county and a woman who filed a lawsuit against the Horry County Police Department claiming a former detective assigned to her case was “very flirtatious” with her and suggested she consider boxing with another woman.More >>
The Darlington County Fire Department has added a new member to its staff – a 1-year-old yellow lab that will assist arson investigators. Her name is Cato and she is now the second arson dog in South Carolina.More >>
On Thursday, officials from Myrtle Beach, Horry County and Surfside Beach gathered at the Springmaid Pier for jet ski training with an agency from California.More >>
On Thursday, Florence police, Navy and National Guard raised awareness and funds for the Special Olympics by participating in the Law Enforcement Special Olympics Torch Run.More >>
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that a crash on Interstation 20 Thursday night was fatal.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
A former Hudson kindergarten teacher already charged with having sex with four students now faces eight new criminal charges, according to Angelina County Jail records.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.More >>
There are reports of severe storm damage along Highway 80 in Garden City near Chatham Parkway.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
Carolina Panthers player Michael Oher has been cited by police in Tennessee after he is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>
