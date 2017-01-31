Report: Man arrested after attempting to cash fraudulent check of $1,700

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested after he tried to cash a check for $1,700 at the Conway National Bank, located on 1353 21st Avenue North, in December, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The victim mentioned in the report that there was fraudulent activity involving his bank account, and thought it was suspicious.

Conway National Bank called the victim and told him that a man, later identified as 30-year-old David A. Cody, was trying to cash a fraudulent check for $1,700.

According to the report, the victim had pay stubs with banking information on his laptop. The victim believes that someone may have gotten his banking information, and then used it to make a fraudulent check.

The bank has the fraudulent check and video footage of the incident, the report states.

Cody was arrested and charged with banking, federally charted or insured financial institution, according to online records.

