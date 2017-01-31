Driver arrested for involvement in shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman alleged to have been driving during a shooting in Florence earlier this month was arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators Monday.

According to a news release from the FCSO, 29-year-old Jasmine Felicia Hudson was arrested in connection with the January 17 shooting incident on Darlington Street in Florence.

Investigates say Hudson is alleged to have been the driver of a vehicle when it was involved in shooting into a victim’s vehicle. She is charged with attempted murder, and as of Tuesday morning, bond had not been set.

The driver of a vehicle was struck multiple times by bullets that were reportedly fired from another car, said Major Michael Nunn. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.