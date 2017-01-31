Local organizations receive grant awards from One SC Fund

GRAND STRAND, PEE DEE (WMBF) – Organizations across South Carolina will receive $380,000 in Phase Five grant awards from the One SC Fund, a fundraising effort to help South Carolinians who are recovering from a disaster.

The grant will support the organizations’ projects, ranging from mold remediation to complete home rebuilds.

The following organizations will receive the grant awards:

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Charleston, Inc.: Mold Remediation and General Rebuild in Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties

Darlington County Long Term Recovery Group: mold remediation and general rebuild in Darlington County

Home Works of America: Mold remediation and general rebuild in the Charleston area

Hearts & Heads Disaster Recovery: general rebuild in all disaster declared counties

Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Inc.: general rebuild in Colleton and Hampton counties

Charleston County Human Services Commission: general rebuild and materials for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties

SVDP Diocesan Council of Charleston: house in a box and furnishings for 15 Midlands and Coastal counties, including Clarendon County

The Palmetto Project: home furnishings for 15 Midlands and Coastal counties, including Clarendon County

