Local organizations receive grant awards from One SC Fund

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
GRAND STRAND, PEE DEE (WMBF) – Organizations across South Carolina will receive $380,000 in Phase Five grant awards from the One SC Fund, a fundraising effort to help South Carolinians who are recovering from a disaster.

The grant will support the organizations’ projects, ranging from mold remediation to complete home rebuilds.

The following organizations will receive the grant awards:

  • Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Charleston, Inc.: Mold Remediation and General Rebuild in Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties
  • Darlington County Long Term Recovery Group: mold remediation and general rebuild in Darlington County
  • Home Works of America: Mold remediation and general rebuild in the Charleston area
  • Hearts & Heads Disaster Recovery: general rebuild in all disaster declared counties
  • Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Inc.: general rebuild in Colleton and Hampton counties
  • Charleston County Human Services Commission: general rebuild and materials for Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties
  • SVDP Diocesan Council of Charleston: house in a box and furnishings for 15 Midlands and Coastal counties, including Clarendon County
  • The Palmetto Project: home furnishings for 15 Midlands and Coastal counties, including Clarendon County

