Real Estate Law - What You Need to Know

When you close on a home, that is the day that you close the deal on a piece of real estate and on the mortgage that comes with that piece of property. Timing is critical when scheduling this transaction. Before doing so, you’ll want to consider a few things.

What’s your current living situation? Are you renting? If so, you’ll want to inform your lender that you would like to close at least fifteen days before your lease ends. If you’re planning on doing some renovations before you move into your new home, choose a day that falls a few month out of your lease ending. Are you selling a home? If that is the case, you’ll be juggling two closing dates. For many homeowners, they need the cash from the first closing to pay for the new home. Be sure to communicate this information with both your lender and your real estate attorney. And remember, two closings in one day can make for a disaster if funds are not received in a timely manner.

What about your mortgage? Make sure the closing date is set before your lender’s commitment expires.

What’s your work schedule? Although many closings only last about an hour, you do not want to try and squeeze it in to a lunch break.

Do not plan to move the day you close. In South Carolina, the home is not officially yours until the Deed is recorded. If your closing doesn’t happen until the end of the day, the deed may not be recorded until the following day.

If you are purchasing a foreclosed property, there are a few additional things that you need to keep in mind as you go through the closing process. Foreclosed properties are traditionally sold “As Is.” This means the lender typically does not pay for any inspections, such as the termite inspections, or any repairs needed as a result of those inspections. Therefore, when you decide to look at a foreclosed property, you should inspect the property carefully yourself so that you are not caught off guard by repairs that may be needed.

Another thing to keep in mind when looking at foreclosures is that the seller will have strict guidelines. For example, they will require the final Settlement Statement be submitted for their approval 3-5 days before closing and, once approved, it cannot be changed without closing being delayed or rescheduled.

Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, these Sellers generally require that the Deed be recorded on the same day as closing and that their proceeds be wired to them. For this to happen, you will want to make arrangements to close as early in the morning as possible. This is crucial because after you complete signing at your attorney’s office, they will then have several Lender and/or Seller conditions that must be met before the Deed and Mortgage can be recorded.

Another home buying option are new homes in subdivisions. When purchasing a home in a new subdivision, the seller will often offer a credit towards closing costs if you agree to using the same attorney. While it will make the closing run smoothly, it is advisable to have a separate attorney review the purchase agreement and discuss all aspects of the contract with you before you sign.

When you are dealing with real estate, nine times out of ten, only a title insurance policy will assist you in your time of need. An owner’s title insurance policy is your protection against claims by prior owners or those claiming through a prior owner or errors in records. Title insurance for property owners, called an Owner’s Policy, is usually issued in the amount of the real estate purchase. It is purchased for a one-time fee at closing and is valid for as long as the owner or his heirs have an interest in the property. Only an Owner’s Policy can protect the buyer should a covered title problem arise that was not found during the title search.

If you are obtaining a loan from your bank to purchase your new property, your Lender will require you to purchase title insurance to protect the Lender which is called a Loan Policy. The Loan Policy is usually based on the dollar amount of the loan and it protects the lender’s interests in the property should a problem with the title arise. It does not protect the buyer. The policy amount decreases each year and eventually disappears as the loan is paid off.

