Lottery tickets worth $200,000, $100,000 sold in Darlington, players urged to check tickets

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two top prize tickets worth $200,000 and $100,000 were sold at the EZ Shop and Situ LLC in Darlington, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Palmetto Cash 5 players are urged to check their tickets Tuesday morning. All five numbers matched to win the $100,000 top prize. One ticket holder “Powered Up” with an additional $1 the prize, and the price was then doubled to $200,000, the release states.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, January 30

6, 12, 16, 28, and 36 Power-Up: 2

"Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes," according to the press release.

