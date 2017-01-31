Lottery tickets worth $200,000, $100,000 sold in Darlington, pla - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Lottery tickets worth $200,000, $100,000 sold in Darlington, players urged to check tickets

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: SC Education Lottery's press release) (Source: SC Education Lottery's press release)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two top prize tickets worth $200,000 and $100,000 were sold at the EZ Shop and Situ LLC in Darlington, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Palmetto Cash 5 players are urged to check their tickets Tuesday morning. All five numbers matched to win the $100,000 top prize. One ticket holder “Powered Up” with an additional $1 the prize, and the price was then doubled to $200,000, the release states.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Monday, January 30

6, 12, 16, 28, and 36    Power-Up: 2

"Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes," according to the press release. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly