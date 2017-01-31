Conventional vs. Tankless Water Heaters

In most cases, you will likely find a conventional water heater in your home. It is important to know the differences between those and tankless Water Heaters and the pros and cons for each. A traditional water heater ranges in size from 20 to 80 gallons, sometimes larger and they are fueled by electricity, natural gas,or propane. The way these work is by transferring heat from a burner or coil to water in an insulated tank. Energy in a conventional water heater is being exerted even when hot water is being used, one con of this type of heater.

Tankless water heaters, on the other hand, do not contain a storage tank like conventional water heaters. A gas burner or electric element heats the water only when there is a demand for hot water.

There are many things to consider when choosing a water-heating system. Vines Plumbing & Water Restoration’s customer-service representatives can guide you through your options and help you get the right system for your home, one that will serve you for years with efficient performance.

While the traditional water heater is using preheated water whenever someone showers, does the laundry, or washes dishes, a tankless water heater uses a heat source to warm up water on demand when needed.

A conventional water heater has an lower initial cost and the installation can be half as much, making this a huge pro for this type of heater. Also, it Is easier and fairly inexpensive to replace. On the down side, your utility bill is commonly a bit higher. During the winter especially, when it is pre heating all the water to a set temperature, this increases your bill. It is also a bit bulkier and takes up more space than a tankless water heater. Finally, something to keep in mind, this type of heater can also run out of hot water. If you’ve been the last one in the family to get up and shower on a cold December morning, I don’t have to tell you how frustrating that can be. A Conventional water heater normally lasts 8-12 years.

Tankless water heaters saves you a lot more money in the long run. They also don’t take up as much space, allowing more installation options, like outside. A tankless water heater lasts up to 20 plus years. Almost double a traditional water heater’s life. They can also provide two to three gallons of hot water per minute, almost immediately. One deterrent is that initially, they are a bit more expensive. Installation costs anywhere from $2800-$4500, all depending on the model and who you get it from. On that same note, replacing a traditional water heater with a Tankless system is a bit more complicated, increasing the cost of installation.

In summary, if you can afford the high initial costs of a tankless water heater, you can save about $100 annually. Tankless water heaters are a bit more practical for large families because you have more people consistently using hot water. A traditional water heater may more more sense if you are on a limited income and need a quicker replacement.