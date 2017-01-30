Loris man claims DMV fined him illegally, DMV quotes law that allows fine

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A spokesperson with the South Carolina DMV says one man's claims that the department fined him illegally are not true. The man has made a formal complaint against the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles after he says they failed to follow state law.

"I dropped the insurance the day my vehicle was sold," Boissonneault said.

According to documents, Boissonneault dropped insurance on his former Cadillac on Oct. 18, and turned in his registration and plates to the DMV office in Conway on Oct. 24.

"I turned in my license plate on the 24th, five days after selling my vehicle," Boissonneault said.

He added he went back Monday for unrelated business and was told he would have to pay a fine of $25 and pay $25 to have his license renewed.

"They gave me a letter at the DMV while I was there, which referenced the law, and I looked up the law and it states that I have a five-day grace period like I thought to turn in my license plate," Boissonneault said.

According to Section 56-10-240 of the state law involving motor vehicles, if a vehicle becomes uninsured, the owner must surrender the license plate and registration within five days.

However, under Section 56-10-245, the DMV is authorized to begin a $5 dollar per-day fine, up to $200, for every day a vehicle is uninsured, regardless of if the registration or license plates have been turned in. A spokesperson with the SC DMV says this law validates their actions.

"I went back inside and spoke with a supervisor and she said that that is not their policy, that their policy is to start charging from day one," Boissonneault said.

Boissonneault says he has contacted the Inspector General for further explanation.

