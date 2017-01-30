CCU Holds On To Get Big Home Win

CONWAY – Demario Beck had his fifth double-double of the season with 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina to a 72-70 win over Texas Arlington.

It was anything but easy as the Chanticleers (10-12, 5-4 Sun Belt) held a 62-46 lead with 8:35 seconds left in the game. UTA went on a quick 9-0 run over two minutes to cut the lead to seven before the Chants could score again.

CCU still held 69-61 lead with two and a half minutes left in the game, but two consecutive turnovers and lay ups cut the lead to 69-65 with less than two minutes left.

From there it became a free throw shooting game for CCU and the adventure continued. CCU had hit 18 of its first 21 free throws, but over the final 1:23 seconds, CCU only hit three of 11 from the charity stripe as UTA continued to cut into the lead.

UTA’s (16-6, 6-3 Sun Belt) Kevin Hervey was fouled with two seconds left on a three point field goal, meaning he had to hit two and miss the third on purpose which he did. CCU was fouled on the rebounds and missed both free throws, meaning a desperation three would win the game for the visitors, which almost happened as Hevery’s 70 foot shot did not miss by much.

Hervey finished the game with 23 points hitting nine of his 12 field goal attempts. He also completed a double-double with 12 rebounds.

Erick Neal scored 10 points as the visitors finished the game shooting 35 percent from the field.

Jaylen Shaw led CCU with 20 points and Elijah Wilson had 10 as CCU shot 37 percent from the field. The Chants finished the game hitting 21 of their 32 free throws for 66 percent.

CCU won the rebounding battle 51-43 as Colton Ray-St Cyr had seven and Joseph Williams-Powell came off the bench to also grab seven boards.

Coastal did not shoot the ball well in the opening 20 minutes and turned the ball over 10 times, but still managed to take a 35-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Shaw had 14 points to lead the way while Beck and Wilson had eight points each.

CCU out rebounded the visitors 32-17 with Beck grabbing nine, and unlike the past few games, the Chanticleers knocked down their free throws hitting 14 of 15.

UTA was led in scoring by Hervey with seven points, while three others finished with five points.

Like CCU, UTA only shot 30 percent from the field.

CCU will hit the road for its next two conference outings. Saturday Feb. 2, the Chanticleers will travel to Little Rock, Ark., and face the Trojans at 6 p.m. (CT). Two days later, Monday Feb. 4, the Chants will travel to the east side of the state and face Arkansas State at 7 p.m. (CT).