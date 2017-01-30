Young boy, 7, finds cash from Horry County bank robbery

A 7-year-old boy stumbled upon a bag full of cash from a recent bank robbery in Horry County. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A father and son trip to the toy store was slightly delayed after the 7-year-old boy found the stashed cash from a recent bank robbery in Horry County.

It was young Griffin Steele who found the stolen money during what was supposed to be a trip to Toys ‘R Us.

When his father noticed the tires of his vehicle were low, the two stopped to fill them up at a local gas station. That is when Griffin noticed something unusual.

“I was like, ‘Dad, look, a $20 bill,’ he said. “And (it) had some red thing on it. And he went inside the store."

Steele’s father asked the store clerk if the $20 bill was real while his son got a red Gatorade. When the young man went to dispose of the drink’s plastic wrapping, he made the startling discovery.

“And I looked in the trash can and there was tons of money with red dye on it,” the 7-year-old said.

His father immediately called the police, who informed the two the money came from a recent bank robbery.

“I was like, was this a bank robbery or was someone just dumb enough to put dye on their stuff and throw it out?” Steele said.

Law enforcement confirmed the money was taken from one of two recent bank robberies.

Police have named Brian Wilson Humphreys Jr., as the suspect in the robbery of both the Conway National Bank and TD Bank in Murrells Inlet last week.

The suspect remains on the run as of Monday night.

Upon making his discovery, Steele quickly realized he helped solve part of a real-life investigation.

“(It was) like there was a bank robbery and these were the remains,” Steele said. “I was like, ‘What??!!’”

Hanging on the wall of Steele’s room are two awards. One is for integrity and one is for caring. Both seem fitting, as the boy did not hesitate to do the right thing when he found the money.

“Integrity means doing the right thing when it’s needed, and caring is basically being kind and giving people what they need if they don’t have it,” Steele said.

After his detour acting as a young detective, the question remains – Did Steele and his father make it to Toys ‘R Us?

“Um, yes we did after,” he said.

