Older homes at greater risk of house fires

Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse had the Coach of the Year, five members named to the 2017 ASUN All-Conference teams, two All-Academic, and one All-Freshman team.More >>
Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse had the Coach of the Year, five members named to the 2017 ASUN All-Conference teams, two All-Academic, and one All-Freshman team.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of several burglaries across the county.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of several burglaries across the county.More >>
Shoot or don't shoot? It's a decision law enforcement officers have to make in micro-seconds. In today's digital age, citizens carry their own type of gun, the camera phone in the palm of their hands.More >>
Shoot or don't shoot? It's a decision law enforcement officers have to make in micro-seconds. In today's digital age, citizens carry their own type of gun, the camera phone in the palm of their hands.More >>
Horry County Council heard from the public during a special workshop on Wednesday, where the topic of conversation was a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more highly populated areas.More >>
Horry County Council heard from the public during a special workshop on Wednesday, where the topic of conversation was a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more highly populated areas.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Loris club that left one person dead.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Loris club that left one person dead.More >>