Georgetown County school posts link to Facebook page critical of Michelle Obama's lunch program

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A school in the Georgetown County School District posted to its Facebook page a link to an article from a conservative blog that is critical of the school lunch program championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Sunday post from Waccamaw Middle School’s Facebook page, which has since been deleted, links to an article from TheGatewayPundit.com entitled “GREAT NEWS KIDS! … Congress is Preparing to END Michelle Obama’s AWFUL School Lunch Program.”

That link was accompanied by a post from Waccamaw Middle School that stated “Wouldn’t this be wonderful for the kids.…”

The blog post was in reference to the 2010 Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act.

“The article was pulled off the national headlines and should not have been posted and was removed shortly thereafter,” said Ray White, public information officer for the Georgetown County School District.

Regarding the lunch program, the Gateway Pundit article states that “kids hate it” and “parents hate it.”

“The disgusting food choices have been documented on Twitter countless times,” the article stated.

As for the local district, Brent Streett, director of school nutrition, said Georgetown County’s schools will meet or exceed federal guidelines when it comes to nutrition.

“We are changing school nutrition by improving culinary techniques and going back to items that will better suit our students’ needs and requests, but that will also meet federal requirements,” Streett said.

According to information on its website, The Gateway Pundit blog was started after the 2004 presidential election and has 12 million visits each month.

It has been cited by Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh, The Drudge Report and others, according to information on the website.

