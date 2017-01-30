One killed in two-vehicle crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – One person was killed and another person charged following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Lumberton.

According to a Lumberton Police Department press release, the collision occurred before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville Road and Camellia Lane.

The crash happened after the driver of a 2002 Chevy Malibu reportedly pulled into the path of a 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, the release stated.

Roas Lee Wooten, 83, of Lumberton, who was driving the Malibu, died of injuries she sustained in the crash, according to the LPD.

The driver of the pickup truck, Shawn Thomas, 40, of Lumberton, was charged with driving while his license was revoked, the press release stated.

No one else was involved in the collision.

