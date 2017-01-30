Lawsuit against Horry County, HCPD postponed; trial set to begin Tuesday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The lawsuit filed by a woman known as Jane Doe One against Horry County and the Horry County Police Department is expected to go to trial starting Tuesday.

Jane Doe One is one of six women suing the department and county in connection to the alleged misconduct of former detective Allen Large.

The trial was initially scheduled to begin to Monday, but according to jury trial coordinator Sheila Harrelson, a visiting judge set to preside over the case had a trial from last week that went longer than expected.

If the trial does begin Tuesday, Harrelson said jury selection should begin at 10 a.m.

According to the lawsuit filed by Jane Doe One, she claims Large - assigned to investigate her sexual assault case - made unwelcome sexual advances and sexually assaulted her at least once in a police vehicle.

The plaintiff said she could not resist the unwanted advances out of fear of retribution. No arrests have been made in this case.

This is the first of seven lawsuits involving Large to go to trial, although he is not named as a defendant in the case that is set for trial Tuesday.

A separate federal lawsuit with the same Jane Doe One, filed in December, would not go to trial until November of this year at the earliest.

