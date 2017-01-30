Conway schools to get repairs, NMB High dealing with asbestos

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Five Horry County schools are getting a million-dollars worth of repairs.

Conway High School is just one of the schools benefiting from 1.3 million dollars, left available from a change in policy in iPads.

School board members say while the money won't take care of everything that needs to be done it's definitely a start.

Conway Elementary, Kingston Elementary, Pee Dee Elementary, South Conway Elementary and Whittemore Park Middle are also receiving much needed improvements.

Repairs like replacing bleachers, restrooms HVAC units and repainting interiors walls will take place.

School Board Chairman Joe Defeo says the money for these updates is coming from schools switching to a one-to-two ratio with iPads, instead of one-to-one.

“This isn’t a situation where we don’t have the money, what we did was redirect some of the unused budget money out of I-T, technology services, which is all capital," School Board Chairman Joe Defeo said.

At this time there's no word on when work will begin on any of these schools.

Millions of dollars of repairs are pouring into North Myrtle Beach High School right now.

As work continues at North Myrtle Beach High School, construction is coming with a few minor setbacks.

It was last year that WMBF News first told you about the $20 million upgrade.

With construction well underway, Defeo says a big problem is asbestos removal. He says it’s on its way to completion.

But progress is slow with school in session and construction crews are having to work on smaller sections to avoid disrupting classes.

“When you have 50 something schools, 50 something buildings when some are 30 or 40 years old its maintenance issue like what you’d have in your house," Defeo said.

DeFeo says the St. James area will eventually need more attention as well.

