City of Myrtle Beach looking to fill 15 positions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is hiring and looking to fill 15 positions, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government’s Facebook post.

The city has the following job openings for:

Monday, January 30 (Deadline is 5:00 p.m.)

-- Concessions Services Crew Supervisor Sr., Convention Center

-- Concessions Services Crew Supervisor, Convention Center

-- Concessions Services Team Leader, Convention Center

Monday, February 6 (Deadline is 5:00 p.m.)

-- Facilities Maintenance Technician, Convention Center

-- Recreation District Manager, Recreation Services Dept.

Monday, February 13 (Deadline is 5:00 p.m.)

-- Human Resources Director, Human Resources Dept.

-- Neighborhood Services Director, Neighborhood Services Dept.

-- Assistant Director of Financial Management and Reporting, Financial Management and Reporting Dept.

Monday, May 22 (Deadline is 5:00 p.m.)

-- Police Officer, Myrtle Beach Police Department

Part-Time/Temp. positions available (Deadline is 5:00 p.m.)

-- Concessions Services Attendant, Convention Center

-- Concessions Services Attendant, Sports Tourism

-- Recreation Assistant, Mary C. Canty Recreation Center

-- Maintenance Worker, Convention Center

-- Sports Tourism Assistant, Sports Tourism Dept.

-- Groundskeeper, Public Works Dept.

