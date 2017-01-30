Nearly 14K Pick 3 players won in Friday lottery drawing

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Nearly 14,000 lucky people won the lottery in Friday’s evening drawing, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Pick 3 players won with 4-4-4 and took home either $250 or $500 per play, the release states.

This marks the 10th time 4 – 4 – 4 has been drawn, resulting in a $3.5 million prize payout.

Triple number combinations are by far the lottery’s most popular played sequences, according to lottery officials.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.