Florence police search for woman wanted on 15 counts of forgery

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are searching for a woman who was involved with forgery at several stores throughout the city, according to a press release from the department.

Danielle Foster is wanted on 15 counts of forgery, one count of conspiracy to commit forgery and one count of obtaining a signature under false pretenses.

Anyone with information on Foster is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

