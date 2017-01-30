Warrant: Marion assistant fire chief arrested for damaging car brake line, cutting tires

Horry County Council heard from the public during a special workshop on Wednesday, where the topic of conversation was a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more highly populated areas.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Loris club that left one person dead.More >>
One of the most popular fishing piers in the Myrtle Beach area is still closed for repairs.More >>
Darlington Raceway is giving people the chance to privately rent out their homes during the Southern 500 Race over Labor Day weekend to make some extra cash and give fans more lodging options.More >>
This week is National Small Business Week, a time dedicated to showcasing the mom and pop stores keeping the local economy on the go.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
Arlington Police confirm that they are at the scene of a shooting.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.More >>
