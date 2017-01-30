Warrant: Marion assistant fire chief arrested for damaging car brake line, cutting tires

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Marion County man was arrested for damaging a victim’s personal property on Palmetto Pointe Road on Nov. 29, according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Christopher J. Mckenzie allegedly damaged the victim’s 2009 Honda Accord by cutting the tires, a brake line and wiring harness, the warrant states. He also reportedly damaged a 2004 GMC Sierra at the victim’s home.

According to Marion City Administrator Alan Ammons, McKenzie is the city's assistant fire chief and also works as a part-time police officer.

Ammons said McKenzie is on a leave of absence pending the outcome of the case.

