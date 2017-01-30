Marion assistant fire chief back at work following arrest for cutting car’s brake lines

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marion City Assistant Fire Chief Christopher McKenzie is back at work following his November arrest for cutting a car’s brake lines.

According to Marion City Administrator Alan Ammons, the prior administration agreed to allow McKenzie to return to work pending the outcome of his case. Ammons said it has been a couple months since McKenzie went back on the job.

He was arrested for damaging a victim’s personal property on Palmetto Pointe Road on Nov. 29, according to an arrest warrant from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Christopher J. Mckenzie allegedly damaged the victim’s 2009 Honda Accord by cutting the tires, a brake line and wiring harness, the warrant states. He also reportedly damaged a 2004 GMC Sierra at the victim’s home.

McKenzie is the city's assistant fire chief and also works as a part-time police officer.

McKenzie was previously on a leave of absence.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.