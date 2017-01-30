Darlington Co. family receives assistance from American Red Cross after home fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home, located on E. Lydia Highway in Hartsville, was damaged by a fire, according to the organization’s press release.

The humanitarian organization is providing the family with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials.

Home fires continue to be the largest disaster threat in the United States, the press release states. The Red Cross says that people can be prepared by taking two steps: Create a fire escape plan and practice it, and install fire alarms on every level of the home.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

