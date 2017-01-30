Darlington Co. family receives assistance from American Red Cros - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington Co. family receives assistance from American Red Cross after home fire

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: American Red Cross/ Facebook) (Source: American Red Cross/ Facebook)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is helping a family after their home, located on E. Lydia Highway in Hartsville, was damaged by a fire, according to the organization’s press release.

The humanitarian organization is providing the family with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials.

Home fires continue to be the largest disaster threat in the United States, the press release states. The Red Cross says that people can be prepared by taking two steps: Create a fire escape plan and practice it, and install fire alarms on every level of the home.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Hartsville woman accused of setting fire to home with dogs, cat inside

    Hartsville woman accused of setting fire to home with dogs, cat inside

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-05-03 20:12:13 GMT
    Stacie Odom (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)Stacie Odom (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

    According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Stacie Suggs Odom, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson and three counts of ill treatment of animals.

    More >>

    According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Stacie Suggs Odom, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson and three counts of ill treatment of animals.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Man charged in connection with deadly shooting at Loris club

    Man charged in connection with deadly shooting at Loris club

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 19:53:59 GMT
    Willis Boyd (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)Willis Boyd (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

    One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Loris club that left one person dead.

    More >>

    One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Loris club that left one person dead.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Dome of Palace Theatre comes down as demolition continues

    VIDEO: Dome of Palace Theatre comes down as demolition continues

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-05-03 19:25:48 GMT
    The dome of the Palace Theatre came down Wednesday as demolition of the building continues. (Source: WMBF News)The dome of the Palace Theatre came down Wednesday as demolition of the building continues. (Source: WMBF News)

    Work to tear down the Palace Theatre continued on Wednesday, with the building’s signature dome coming down.

    More >>

    Work to tear down the Palace Theatre continued on Wednesday, with the building’s signature dome coming down.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly